After Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi set to storm Yogi Adityanath's bastion Gorakhpur

After kicking off her party's election campaign from prime minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi earlier this month, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to storm Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's bastion of Gorakhpur.

Striving hard to revive Congress' electoral fortunes in the state, Priyanka, according to the state party leaders here, would be addressing a public meeting at Gorakhpur, about 300 kilometres from here, later this month.

Sources in the UP Congress said that senior leaders from Gorakhpur and adjoining districts had been asked to ensure that the rally was successful. "Gorakhpur is Adityanath's home town...a big rally there will certainly enthuse the party workers and supporters," said a senior leader while speaking to DH here on Friday.

Earlier this month Priyanka had addressed a well-attended public meeting at Jagatpur in Varanasi, where she had launched a scathing attack on Modi over the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district along with rising fuel and LPG prices in the country.

Congress legislature party leader in the UP assembly Aradhana Mishra said here on Friday that the statewide 'Pratigya Yatra' of the party would begin from Saturday. "Priyanka Gandhi will be flagging off the yatra from Barabanki district on Saturday," she told reporters here. "She will also tell the people about other pratigya (vows) of the party", Mishra added.

Priyanka had already announced 40 per cent reservation to the women in ticket distribution in the forthcoming UP assembly polls, smartphones for every girl, who had cleared Intermediate and E-scooters to every girl, who cleared graduation.

She said that three 'Pratigya Yatras' would be taken out by the party from Saturday from different parts of the state simultaneously. "In the first phase these Yatras will be taken out from Varanasi, Barabanki and Saharanpur," she added.

