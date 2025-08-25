Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Thoughtful gifting and festive fashion trends to watch

The Last Romantics Rivet Drop by Qbik celebrates festive dressing with hand-embroidered lehengas, sculpted blouses, saree gowns, and Indo-western pieces in soft summer tones, all accented with bold rivet details ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi and beyond.
Daali—from the Courtyard of Raas, Frontier Raas’ newest collection, merges tradition with contemporary design. Marking 70 years of craftsmanship, it features elegant lehengas, shararas, and drapes in rich textiles and bold prints, ideal for festive dressing that honors heritage and style.
Inspired by the vivid colors of gulal and Manipur’s rich heritage, 11 Tareng’s collection showcases exquisite Khurkhul silk garments with detailed Meitei motifs. From lehengas to draped skirts and ornate dupattas, these festive pieces capture tradition and joy, ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Deep Thee’s collection combines heritage and modern charm through vibrant shararas and elegant kurtas. Crafted in rich jewel hues and luxurious fabrics, these outfits are perfect for gifting to those who adore festive dressing.
The Freesia collection by Safaa captures nostalgia with delicate lehengas and kurtas in marigold and mango hues. Each piece reflects warmth and renewal, making it an ideal choice for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Published 25 August 2025, 10:27 IST