Ahead of Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Centre asks states to be alert

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 11:00 ist
State police forces have also been asked to keep a close watch on social media. Credit: iStock Photo

A day before the verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case by a special court in Lucknow, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states to be extra vigilant to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and maintain law and order. 

The MHA has asked the states to keep an extra vigil in communally-sensitive areas and districts as it fears that the fringe elements may use the verdict to fuel tension. 

Issuing an alert, the MHA said some radical groups may attempt to drive a wedge between two groups of people and look for an opportunity to revive the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act movement if the verdict goes against a particular community. 

State police forces have also been asked to keep a close watch on social media. 

Officials said local police should deploy adequate force in communally-sensitive localities. They have also been asked to keep in touch with community leaders to maintain peace in their areas.

