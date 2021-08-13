Ahead of Independence Day, multi-layer security in J&K

Ahead of Independence Day and in view of new and emerging threats, a multi-layer security arrangement backed by aerial surveillance has been put in place across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any attacks.

Besides massive frisking operations across the Valley, security agencies have also pressed in drones for aerial surveillance in Srinagar for the smooth conduct of August 15 function. Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Independence Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons.

A police official said apart from the drones, Close Circuit Television (CCTV) sets have also been activated across Srinagar and other sensitive areas of the Union Territory (UT) as part of the security drill.

“All the high-rise buildings around the main venue of the Independence Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident,” he said. “Both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free celebrations.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Independence Day function which will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, here. In Jammu LG’s Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at M A Stadium.

In Jammu, reports said, security has been stepped up around the Maulana Azad Stadium - the main venue of Independence Day function there. Alert has also been sounded around Indian Air Force base and all military establishments as drone threats loom large across the region.

On June 27, two bombs were airdropped at a high security zone of Jammu Air Force Station in which two IAF personnel got injured. In the last more than a month, drone activity has increased manifold in various parts of Jammu.

Besides Srinagar and Jammu cities, reports said, the security forces also intensified frisking in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, especially at various points along the highways.

On this Independence Day, the J&K administration has directed schools and government offices to unfurl tricolor and sing the national anthem on the occasion. In view of this, the School Education Department has directed all the teaching and non-teaching staff to attend their schools on a daily basis and ensure their attendance physically.