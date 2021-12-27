Ahead of UP polls, BJP's Brahmin leaders meet Nadda

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP's Brahmin leaders hold discussions with Nadda

Various issues concerning the community were discussed at length during the meeting with Nadda

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 27 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 15:02 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP's Brahmin leaders from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday met party president J P Nadda, a day after holding a brainstorming session on reaching out to the crucial vote segment in the state.

Various issues concerning the community were discussed at length during the meeting with Nadda.

On Sunday, more than a dozen Brahmin leaders of the BJP from Uttar Pradesh held a marathon meeting at state in-charge, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence to chalk out a strategy for reaching out to community members.

According to sources, the party has formed a committee comprising BJP's Rajya Sabha chief whip Shiv Pratap Shukla, party leader Abhijat Mishra, former national secretary and Gujarat MP Ram Bhai Mokariya and Mahesh Sharma to reach out to Brahmin members of the community.

The party's Brahmin leaders, including Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, will reach out to community members in their respective regions, eventually touching all 403 constituencies of the state.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early next year.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
India News
Indian Politics
J P Nadda
Assembly polls
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 