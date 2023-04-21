AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Poonch terror attack, terms it a 'cowardly' act

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the Poonch terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured, describing it as a "cowardly" act.
In a tweet late on Thursday night, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member offered condolences to the kin of those soldiers who lost lives.
"My condolences to the families & fellow officers of the five bravehearts killed in #Jammu terror attack. Hope that the one soldier who was gravely injured, recovers fully. This is a cowardly attack and absolutely condemnable," he tweeted.
My condolences to the families & fellow officers of the five bravehearts killed in #Jammu terror attack. Hope that the one soldier who was gravely injured, recovers fully. This is a cowardly attack and absolutely condemnable
— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 20, 2023
According to the Army, five of its personnel were killed while another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.
Also Read | Attack on Army vehicle in J&K's Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists
The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations, the Army said in a statement.
It further said the vehicle in which the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport
Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka
Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing
The future of social media is a lot less social
Invest in the planet's health
What’s government trying to hide?