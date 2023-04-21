Owaisi condemns Poonch terror attack as 'cowardly' act

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Poonch terror attack, terms it a 'cowardly' act

In a tweet late on Thursday night, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member offered condolences to the kin of those soldiers who lost lives

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 21 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 14:13 ist
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: PTI Photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the Poonch terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured, describing it as a "cowardly" act.

In a tweet late on Thursday night, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member offered condolences to the kin of those soldiers who lost lives.

"My condolences to the families & fellow officers of the five bravehearts killed in #Jammu terror attack. Hope that the one soldier who was gravely injured, recovers fully. This is a cowardly attack and absolutely condemnable," he tweeted.

According to the Army, five of its personnel were killed while another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Attack on Army vehicle in J&K's Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists

The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations, the Army said in a statement.

It further said the vehicle in which the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

