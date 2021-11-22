AIMPLB says no to uniform civil code; opposes interfaith marriages, conversion

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), an apex body of Muslims in the country, has said that the Muslims will never accept the uniform civil code (UCC) even as it opposed interfaith marriages and religious conversion.

The Board, at its two-day meeting of its executive committee at Kanpur, which concluded on Sunday, also adopted a resolution seeking an effective law for the safety of women.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, AIMPLB media convenor Quasim Rasool Iliyasi said that a uniform civil code was not suitable for a country like India, which is a multi-religious nation.

"The Constitution of India has given every citizen the right to follow his religion and also propagate the same. A uniform civil code will be against the spirit of the constitution," he said. Iliyasi appealed to the Centre not to 'impose' uniform civil code on Muslims.

He also opposed interfaith marriages, saying that such marriages were against social amity. "Muslims should avoid marrying in other religions...it divides the society and adversely affects social harmony," he added.

The Board also strongly opposed "forced religious conversion" and appealed to Muslims not to indulge in the same.

Asking the Centre to enact a stringent law for women protection, the Board also demanded stern action against those making objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammed. It also asked the government and other individuals not to interpret the writings in the religious books. "Only those who understand the religion can interpret these writings," Iliyasi said.

