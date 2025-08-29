Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Doctored sexist images of women including PM Meloni on Italian website triggers widespread condemnation, taken down

The row takes place a week after the shut down of a Meta account based out of Italy where men exchange intimate photos of their wives or unknown women.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 14:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 14:36 IST
ItalyGiorgia Melonisexual abuseMe too movementonline abuse

Follow us on :

Follow Us