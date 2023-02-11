Air power crucial in future conflicts: IAF Chief

Air power to play critical role in deciding outcome of any future conflict, says IAF Chief VR Chaudhari

IAF Chief stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness to take on the emerging contingencies, it said

PTI
PTI, Jaisalmer,
  • Feb 11 2023, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 10:36 ist
VR Chaudhari. Credit: PTI Photo

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari has said air power will play a critical role in deciding the outcome of any conflict in future and stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness.

Speaking at the Commanders' Conference of South Western Air Command (SWAC) at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief apprised commanders of the current security scenario and the likely roles of the force, according to a release.

The two-day conference concluded on Friday.

Also Read | Air Marshal AP Singh takes charge as Vice Chief of IAF

"In any future conflict, air power would play a vital and critical role in deciding the outcome," the release quoted Chaudhari as saying.

The IAF chief stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness to take on the emerging contingencies, it said.

The Chief of Air Staff also emphasised the need to ensure smooth induction of Agniveervayu into the IAF, it added.

Chaudhari acknowledged the efforts of the commanders and stressed that the IAF should remain alert and ready at all times.

