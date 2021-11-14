Air quality continues to be 'severe' in Delhi

The pollution level at several places in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category even as the air quality in few areas improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' on Sunday.
After moderate fog early in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the sky will remain clear for the remaining day.
At 10 a.m., the pollution level was seen in the 'very poor' and 'poor' category in many places of Delhi in comparison to the previous few days, indicating a slight decline.
Also read: Delhi pollution: Schools shut for week, construction works barred, govt employees to work from home
The maximum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is pegged at 10 degrees, the IMD said.
The AQI at Anand Vihar was 414, Ashok Vihar 344, Chandani Chowk 346, Dwarka 338, Mandir Marg 308, IGI Airport 317, Lodhi Road 289 and North Campus 334, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51-100 'satisfactory'; 101-200 'moderate'; 201-300 'poor'; 301-400 'very poor'; and 401-500 'severe'.
