Akhilesh meets UP AAP incharge for 'rannitik charcha'

Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP Uttar Pradesh incharge, holds 'strategic discussion' for 2022 polls

The AAP leader had earlier also met Akhilesh Yadav but had said his party will contest the UP elections alone

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 24 2021, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 16:42 ist
Akhilesh Yadav and Sanjay Singh. Credit: IANS File Photo

A day after meeting Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met AAP Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh and held a "strategic discussion" for the 2022 state assembly polls.

"A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which the law and order collapsed," Singh told reporters after the meeting here.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhury meet in Lucknow, seat-sharing discussed

About an alliance with the SP, Singh said, "The discussion has just started... A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later."

The AAP leader had earlier also met Akhilesh Yadav but had said his party will contest the UP elections alone.

Singh was present at a book release programme of SP leader Ramgopal Yadav on Tuesday here in which party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were also present.

Akhilesh Yadav had met the RLD chief on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls.

"Badhte Kadam," Chaudhary had said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Akhilesh Yadav.

Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader had said, "Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)."

Akhilesh Yadav in his statements has repeatedly said the SP is open for alliance with smaller parties.

