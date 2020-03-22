Akhilesh Yadav urges UP folk artists to spread coronavirus awareness in local dialects

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday appealed to the state's folk artists to publicise in local dialects the ways for prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said, "For prevention of coronavirus, people in large numbers are heading to their homes from cities. In this scenario, the dangers of the disease have increased. I appeal to folk artists of Uttar Pradesh that they should publicise ways to prevent spread of coronavirus in various dialects including Awadhi, Braj and Bundeli".

He added that this will help the public in understanding ways of protection from the contagion in a simple manner.