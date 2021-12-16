All actions taken in Lakhimpur case: Uttar Pradesh govt

The Yogi Adityanath government, on Thursday, said in the state Assembly that it had taken all appropriate steps in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in keeping with the law, and the Opposition should desist from raising the issue for political gains.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said that a minister's son was arrested and sent to jail after the FIR was filed against him.

"He is still in jail along with other accused. The families of the deceased have been paid adequate compensation. Investigations are being monitored by the Supreme Court and what more does the Opposition want?" he asked.

The Congress had moved an adjournment notice on the matter and Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said that the matter was serious because the SIT set up by the government had found that the killing of farmers was 'well planned'.

The Speaker rejected the notice.

Earlier, the proceedings of the Assembly were repeatedly disrupted by the Opposition that raised slogans against the government on various issues and demanded the dismissal of union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the issue of alleged police harassment of SP MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav in Chandauli district and demanded a discussion in the House.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra came into the Well of the House with her party members demanding sacking of Teni and started raising slogans.

The Samajwadi Party and BSP members also came into the Well and started raising slogans.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit later adjourned the proceedings for half an hour.

