All efforts would be made to promote tourism in Ladakh: Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur

Asserting that tourism was the most adversely affected sector due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic across the globe, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Sunday said his administration would do whatever possible to promote tourism in the Union Territory.

Mathur was speaking at a function after flagging off a cleanliness drive on the occasion of World Tourism Day from Karzoo Zing here, an official spokesman said.

“In this critical time with the threat of Covid-19 pandemic, tourism is the most adversely hit sector across the globe. Whatever is possible to promote tourism (in Ladakh) keeping in view the guidelines of Covid-19 pandemic shall be done,” he said.

He appreciated the Ladakh Tourism Department, Rural Development Department, Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil and other bodies for their initiative to celebrate World Tourism Day with a cleanliness drive.

Highlighting the close dependence of tourism and cleanliness, the L-G said that Ladakh needs to continue with the cleanliness drive on a regular basis and create a clean atmosphere for tourists as well as for the local citizens.

He exhorted to carry out such cleanliness drives beyond the urban localities and to motivate the rural population also to ensure cleanliness and hygiene at all levels.

The Lt Governor also handed over various items for the cleanliness drive to the representatives of different participating localities, the spokesman said.