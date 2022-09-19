All-women SIT to probe Chandigarh varsity 'leaked video' case

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several women students of Chandigarh University had been recorded by a hosteller.
The SIT has been formed under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo, police said.
Also Read — Chandigarh University to be closed till September 24 amid row over leaked video
The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
"Investigations are going on at full pace," he added.
Three people, including a woman student, have been arrested.
The DGP appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. "Do not fall for unverified rumours. Let's work together for peace in society," he said.
Protests had rocked the campus in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday night and they continued till early morning on Monday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio: B'luru suburban rail: No work in 3...
Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school
Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty
DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?
Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!
'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico
Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat