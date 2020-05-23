Allahabad HC grants bail to Unnao rape survivor’s uncle

Allahabad HC grants bail to Unnao rape survivor’s uncle in forgery case

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 23 2020, 02:25 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 02:25 ist
Allahabad High Court.

 The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to the uncle of Unnao rape survivor, Mahesh Singh in connection with a case of manipulating a court order.

Passing the order, Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav said Singh had already been in jail in the case since November 22, 2018.

The applicant had urged that he did not make or procure any forged order of the court in Unnao in the ‘attempt to murder’ case and instead it was co-accused Navin Singh who had applied for the copy of judgment and order, which was subsequently found to be fake.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Allahabad High Court
Unnao rape victim

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 