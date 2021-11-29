Amarinder Singh meets Haryana CM Khattar

Amarinder Singh meets Haryana CM Khattar

Singh is hoping for a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 29 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 14:47 ist
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (L) and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Credit: PTI File Photos

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence here.

The meeting comes on a day when a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha.

“This was a simple courtesy meeting with Khattar Sahab,” said Singh while talking to reporters.

Singh is hoping for a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi had replaced Singh.

After his unceremonious exit, Singh named his political party as the Punjab Lok Congress.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amarinder Singh
Indian Politics
Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 