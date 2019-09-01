Amid unrest, 575 Kashmir youth join Indian army

Amid prevailing unrest, 575 youths from Jammu and Kashmir formally joined Indian army after completing a year-long rigorous training at Bana Singh Parade Ground in Srinagar on Saturday.

Saluting the tricolour, these youths from the insurgency-hit Himalayan state, formally transformed themselves into young soldiers of Army as Passing-Out-Parade of the latest batch of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre (JAKLIRC).

The Parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier, was reviewed by Adjutant General Lt Gen Ashwani Kumar, and was attended by the families of young soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir besides a number of civil and military officers, a defence spokesperson said.

The dauntless young soldiers of the regiment hailing from all regions and religions of Jammu and Kashmir, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of their nation, singing their regimental song 'Balidanam Veer Lakshnam', inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Valley, he said.

“Their salute to the tricolour with national anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all present during the parade,” the spokesperson said.

Wasim Mir from Srinagar, who after completing the rigorous training, was delighted to be part of the Indian army family. “I am very happy, my parents are feeling proud. We get to learn a lot in the Army, both physically and mentally. My father was in Army too, his uniform inspired me to join the forces,” he said.

Lt Gen Kumar congratulated the young soldiers and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

Meanwhile, a fascinating attestation parade was also held at the Ladakh Scouts Centre in Leh to mark the entry of 207 recruits into the regiment. The ceremony, conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Army, was reviewed by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi. The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took an oath in unison to serve the nation.