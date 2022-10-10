Amit Shah condoles Mulayam's demise, calls him true champion of democracy

Mulayam Singh Yadav 'true champion of democracy': Shah

Mulayam Singh died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 15:32 ist
Amit Shah, Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photos

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered his condolences on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, hailing him as the leader who raised his voice for restoration of democracy during the Emergency, and said he will always be remembered as a grassroots leader.

Also Read: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Mulayam Singh died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Condoling with his family and supporters in their 'hour of grief', Shah said: “May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti.”

