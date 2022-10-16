Shah releases Hindi-language MBBS textbooks in MP

Amit Shah releases Hindi-language MBBS textbooks as part of MP's medical education project

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Oct 16 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 14:25 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the release of the Hindi books for the first year of medical courses as part of a project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said on the occasion.

Shah unveiled the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for the MBBS students at an event held in the state capital Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sarang.

