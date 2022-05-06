Shah visits Teen Bigha Corridor, talks with BSF jawans

Amit Shah visits Teen Bigha Corridor in Bengal, interacts with BSF officials

Shah, who is in Bengal on a two-day visit, also spent some time with the BSF jawans of Jikabari border outpost

PTI,
  • May 06 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 16:01 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the Jikabari BOP in West Bengal and interacts with the BSF personnel. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inspected the Teen Bigha corridor in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, along the India-Bangladesh border, and interacted with BSF officials there on various security-related issues.

Shah, who is in Bengal on a two-day visit, also spent some time with the BSF jawans of Jikabari border outpost, and learnt about their experiences.

“At Teen Bigha border area of West Bengal, held a meeting with the officials at the Zero Point @BSF_India on various issues related to security. I congratulate the BSF jawans who guard this sensitive area," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

He took part in a tree plantation drive in the border area.

"Visited Jikabari Border Outpost (BOP) of Indo-Bangladesh Border and interacted with BSF_India jawans to know their experiences. The whole nation is proud of your dedication and devotion to duty," the home minister added.

On Thursday, he inaugurated BSF’s floating border outposts (BOPs) at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district and flagged off a boat ambulance.

He had also laid the foundation stone of ‘Maitri Sangrahalaya’ at Haridaspur -- a museum that will raise public awareness about the bravery of BSF during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. 

Amit Shah
West Bengal
India News
BSF

