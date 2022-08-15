Anganwadi, mortuary workers, street vendors among special guests at Independence Day event at Red Fort

Anganwadi workers, street vendors, mortuary workers and mudra scheme borrowers were among the special guests for the 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercise to add to the verve around the celebrations.

Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among the special guests invited to the Republic Day parade in January this year.

Track DH's Independence Day Coverage Here

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of Covid-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

The government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of Independence.