Animal bite marks on corpse in MP mortuary, probe ordered

A probe has begun after the corpse of a 70-year-old man in a mortuary in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh had animal bite marks on the nose and hand, an official said on Sunday.
The incident came to light in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the district hospital, he said, adding the man had died in a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle on Friday evening.
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Anoop Verma said some kin of the deceased had complained about blood on the corpse's nose and hand due to suspected animal bite.
"After the verbal complaint, a committee of three doctors was constituted to probe the matter. It will submit a report in seven days after which further action will be taken," Verma said.
Meanwhile, Kotwali police station in charge Ashutosh Singh the motorcycle rider who allegedly caused the man's death had been booked for culpable homicide and efforts were on to nab him.
