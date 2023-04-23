Another cheetah brought from South Africa to India dies

Another South African cheetah translocated to Kuno National Park dies

Earlier, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on March 27

PTI
PTI, Bhopal/Sheopur,
  • Apr 23 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 21:55 ist
One of the cheetahs brought from South Africa. Credit: PTI Photo

One of the cheetahs translocated to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) from South Africa died on Sunday, a senior forest official said. The deceased cheetah 'Uday' aged six years.

Notably, this is the second such incident at KNP in almost a month.

Earlier, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on March 27.

“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment.

Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away,” principal chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J S Chauhan told PTI. The dead cheetah was identified as Uday, another forest official said.

cheetah
Madhya Pradesh
India News
Kuno National Park

