Anti-CAA stir: Four accused of violence proven innocent

After the accused were found innocent, four including one government employee were released on court orders

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Dec 31 2019, 15:22pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 15:27pm ist
Four people, including a government employee, arrested after the violence during anti-citizenship law protests here were released on court orders.

According to prosecution, they were released as the police have given them clean chit in its report filed in a court.

Senior clerk Mohammad Farook was in his office during December 20 protests, district employment office has said.

Earlier, 40 cases were registered and 73 people detained in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the district. Also, the police's special investigation cell has started investigation into the violence cases.

Citizenship Act
Protests
