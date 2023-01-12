Anti-drone teams of NSG to be deployed along J&K border

As drones dropping weapons and narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border has emerged as a new threat, anti-drone teams of the National Security Guards (NSG) have reportedly been deputed to Jammu by the Ministry of Home Affairs to counter the challenge.

Sources said anti-drone teams of the NSG have been deployed along the international border in Jammu amid reports that militant handlers in Pakistan increasingly use Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) also called drones to send arms, explosives and narcotics to this side.

There has been dense fog along the international border in three border districts of Jammu region including Jammu, Samba and Kathua in the recent weeks. “There are reports that the militants and Pakistani Rangers could exploit harsh weather conditions to send drones to this side,” they said.

Sources added the militant groups are evolving and are learning from the conflicts such as in Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine where drone technology made significant interventions.

Since February 2021, India and Pakistan have been strictly adhering to the 2003 ceasefire agreement but there has been a gradual increase in incidents involving the smuggling of arms and narcotics through drones.

A senior security official said the NSG has technology to counter drone activities. “Other paramilitary forces and police are yet to get fool-proof technology to spot drones, though they have shot down a number of flying machines after observing their movement at different places along the international border in Jammu and neighbouring Punjab,” he said.

“Despite intercepting multiple drones, it is likely that many consignments have successfully brought magnetic IEDs or sticky bombs and smaller ammunition like pistols to the region,” the official said and added the use of weapons like Ak-47s has been reduced in the last two years and there is more reliance on pistols, the weapon which is being used to carry out targeted killings.

In June 2021, the first case of use of drones by militants to target a security installation in the country was reported when two explosives-laden UAVs crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport damaging the roof of a building and injuring two personnel.

The ability of drones to evade radar, wreak devastation at strategic installations and transport weapons to terrorists has become a new concern for the country’s security establishment.