Army chopper makes emergency landing in Punjab

PTI
  • Feb 13 2020, 13:25pm ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2020, 13:31pm ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

An Army Chetak chopper on Thursday made an emergency landing at a village in Punjab's Roop Nagar district due to a technical snag, a senior police official said here. 

The helicopter landed on a field in Ban Majra village around 11:30 am, he said. 

He said all three crew members were safe.

