Arvind Kejriwal calls cabinet meet over Delhi floods

With several parts of the city still inundated, the chief minister also urged people to avoid waterlogged areas.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2023, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 13:27 ist
After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of his cabinet ministers Saturday evening on the flood situation in the national capital, reported ANI.

This comes after he said the water level of the Yamuna is receding slowly and the situation would normalise soon if there is no more heavy rainfall.

After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna followed a downward trend on Saturday morning, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour.

"Now, the water is receding and it will continue receding today and tomorrow... The receding trend will persist since there is no sign of precipitation in the upper regions...The water level of Yamuna at 11 am today stood at 207.43 meters and at 11 pm tonight it will reduce to 206.72 meters," said Ashwani Kumar, Revenue Secretary, and Divisional Commissioner of Delhi Government.

With several parts of the city still inundated, the Chief Minister also urged people to avoid waterlogged areas.

More to follow...

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
India News
rains
Rainfall

