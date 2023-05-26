Arvind Kejriwal seeks time from Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi amid tussle with Centre over ordinance issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought time from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi to seek the grand old party's support on the Delhi ordinance issue, amid the latter's state units opposing any move to support the AAP.

"Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Kharge-ji and Rahul Gandhi-ji to seek Cong support in Parliament against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation," Kejriwal tweeted.

Soon after, senior Congress leaders from Delhi reacted to Kejriwal's tweet, asking the leadership to keep in mind the party workers' sentiments.

Senior leader Ajay Maken, whom the AAP accused of working at the behest of the BJP, said that the AAP was "actively disseminating misinterpretations and erroneous information" regarding the power dynamics within the Delhi Government. "Kejriwal, seemingly hungry for authority, aims to divert attention from his own corruption and inefficiency," he said.

Alka Lamba, another senior party leader, tweeted that the AAP should first apologise to Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sheila Dikshit and if it did, party workers would not have any problem with the leadership meeting Kejriwal. "I hope Congress president Kharge-ji will keep in mind the sentiments of workers of Congress who were insulted by the AAP," she said.

The AAP supremo had on Friday said in Mumbai that he would be reaching out to Kharge and Rahul on the issue, even as Congress' Delhi and Punjab units have sounded scepticism over supporting the party. Kejriwal believes that if the Opposition can defeat the Bill to replace the ordinance in Rajya Sabha, it would be a setback for the BJP and set the tone for the Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JD(U)) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday against the ordinance to negate Supreme Court verdict that gave the Delhi government the control over bureaucrats.

Congress has so far not announced its support for the fight against the ordinance, saying it will first consult with its state units and other like-minded parties, basically due to a push back by Delhi and Punjab units which are at loggerheads with the AAP.

On May 22, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal tweeted, "The Congress Party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgement on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to appointment of officers. It will consult its state units and other like-minded parties on the same."

"The (Congress) party believes in the Rule of Law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party," he had said.

Senior Congress leader from Delhi, Ajay Maken, is leading the campaign against supporting the AAP, highlighting how the Kejriwal-led party joined hands with the BJP to pass a resolution seeking the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna to Rajiv Gandhi, as well as how it is against the Constitutional scheme of things.

The AAP has accused Maken of misleading the people of Delhi to side with the BJP.