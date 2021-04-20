As Covid-19 cases surge, Jammu and Kashmir extends night curfew to all 20 districts

As Covid-19 infections continue to rise, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday extended night curfew in effect in the municipal areas of eight districts presently, to all the 20 districts of the union territory.

The night curfew was in force since April 9 in the municipal areas of most affected districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara from 10 pm to 6 am.

“New COVID control measures: The Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal/ urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am,” J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced.

The government also decided that public transport will be permitted to ply only at 50% of its authorised seating capacity. The district superintendents of police have been asked to ensure compliance to this effect.

Besides, only 50% shops in market complexes/ bazaars/ malls within the municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system.

The authorities have also intensified Covid-19 testing of Kashmir bound travelers on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Officials said the test was being made mandatory for the train bound passengers and a prerequisite for travelling into the valley at the Banihal railway station in Ramban district.

J&K continues to experience a spike in daily Covid cases with 1516 fresh cases along with six Covid-related reported on Monday. The UT currently has 12164 active positive cases.