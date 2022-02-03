Bullets fired at my vehicle after UP poll event: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi says bullets fired at his vehicle after a poll event in Meerut

Owaisi said there were 2 people behind the attack 

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 03 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 18:33 ist
Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: PTI Photo

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was leaving for Delhi, according to ANI.

Owaisi told the publication that there were 2 people behind the attack that allegedly punctured the tyres of his vehicle.

He left in another vehicle after the incident.

Asaduddin Owaisi
Delhi
Meerut
India News

