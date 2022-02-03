Asaduddin Owaisi says bullets fired at his vehicle after a poll event in Meerut

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was leaving for Delhi, according to ANI.
Owaisi told the publication that there were 2 people behind the attack that allegedly punctured the tyres of his vehicle.
He left in another vehicle after the incident.
I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by 2 people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; they were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle: Asaduddin Owaisi to ANI pic.twitter.com/ksV6OWb57h
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022
