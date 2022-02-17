Ashish Mishra's bail in Lakhimpur violence case challenged in Supreme Court

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for cancelling the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, related to mowing down of farmers.

It also contended that no effective role was played by the court-appointed SIT in opposing the bail by Ashish, son of Union Minister and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The application was filed by advocates C S Panda and Shiv Kumar Tripathi, who had approached the top court last year, leading to the setting up of the SIT led by Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Mishra was granted bail by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on February 10.

Questioning the bail, the plea said the conclusion by the High Court was based on "presumption and guess work", saying the crime might have culminated due to the possibility of the driver trying to speed up the vehicle to save himself.

"The reasoning of the High Court suffers from the vices of non-application of judicial mind taking recourse to assumptions without the support of direct evidence," it said, adding that the order was unsustainable in law.

The application also claimed there was a reasonable apprehension of "bias" against the SIT for having failed to question the Union Minister.

In November last year, the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Jain to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe. The top court also reconstituted the SIT.

The fresh plea also asked the court to pass a direction to the SIT to show cause as to why things were delayed for victims’ families. It also sought direction for payment of compensation to the victims.



Mishra was arrested on October 9 last year in the case. As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed, when a car allegedly ferrying the Union Minister's son ran over a group of protesters, gathered to oppose a programme attended by Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Check out the latest videos from DH: