ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque to start on August 4

As the Allahabad High Court rejected the petition filed by the Muslim litigants seeking stay on the Varanasi court's order for a scientific survey of the contentious Gyanvapi mosque premises, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to start the survey from Friday.

According to the sources, the ASI has approached the Varanasi district administration for assistance (security) in carrying out the survey work in accordance with the directions of the court.

''All possible help will be provided to the ASI in carrying out the directions of the court,'' a senior district official said in Varanasi on Thursday.