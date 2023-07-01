Auto-rickshaw driver death: Delhi govt says strict action against erring officials, contractor

A day after an auto-rickshaw driver died after falling in a ditch, the Delhi government on Saturday said strict action will be taken the road contractor and officials if they are found guilty of laxity.

The government will also enforce a set of upgraded safety norms on priority in the aftermath of the incident, according to a statement from Public Works Department Minister Atishi's office on Saturday. "These norms will help...avoid such mishaps," it said.

Ajit Sharma, 51, was returning home after dropping a passenger in east Delhi's Bhajanpura on Friday when his auto-rickshaw got stuck in a ditch filled with rainwater near Waziarabad. When he got out to push the vehicle, he fell in the ditch and drowned.

According to the statement, the Delhi government has taken cognisance of the incident and is dealing with it very seriously.

"The responsibility to maintain these roads as per prescribed safety standards lies with the contractor assigned to the road. The government will enquire into the laxity on part of the contractor and take appropriate action. At the departmental level, the PWD minister has also given directions for strictest possible action against the officials found guilty in this incident," it said.

The road was dug by the Public Works Department to erect a pillar as part of the construction of a flyover.

Police said they have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and will look for elements of negligence on part of all parties involved, including PWD.