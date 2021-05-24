Azam Khan critical but under control: Lucknow hospital

Azam Khan 'critical but under control', says Lucknow hospital

Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur jail to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 24 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 23:14 ist
Today he was kept in the ward with five litres of oxygen. Credit: PTI File Photo

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical yet under control, said a Lucknow hospital in a statement on Monday.

The condition of his son Mohammad Abdullah Khan is stable and he is being monitored by doctors, the statement issued by Medanta Hospital said.

Read more: Covid-positive Azam Khan, son shifted from Sitapur jail to private hospital in Lucknow

Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur jail to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9.

"On May 24, scanning of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (72) was done, in which cavity and fibrosis was found in his lungs. Today, he was kept in the ward with five litres of oxygen. His condition is critical yet under control," the statement said.

An expert team of the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital is making continuous efforts for his better treatment, the statement said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Azam Khan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lucknow

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 