Azam Khan gets bail, to remain in jail after new case

Azam Khan gets bail, to remain in jail after new case

Azam Khan has now obtained bail in 87 cases

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • May 10 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 17:21 ist
Azam Khan. Credit: PTI file photo

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan after a period of 26 months.

He was jailed in February 2020 in Sitapur jail.

However, Khan will not immediately be released as last week, a new case was lodged against him in connection with granting recognition to an institution on forged documents.

He has now obtained bail in 87 cases, including that of book theft, goat theft, buffalo theft, land encroachment, land grabbing, forgery and power theft.

He will now have to get bail in the 88th case lodged against him last week before he finally walks free.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

What your eyes reveal about your health

What your eyes reveal about your health

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Meta opens first physical store

Meta opens first physical store

 