Azamgarh poll ditties live beyond the campaign period

BJP jingles in the by-elections are now being hummed by all, irrespective of political affiliations

IANS
IANS, Azamgarh,
  • Jun 22 2022, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 10:34 ist

Campaigning for the bypoll on the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat may be over but the 'sounds' of the elections continue to rent the air.

"Akhilesh huye faraar, Nirahua datal rahe (Akhilesh has fled, Nirahua is firmly here)" that targets Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's absence in the campaign, is one of the most popular jingles.

A young SP leader was caught on the wrong foot, humming the ditty. He apologetically said, "The tune is so catchy and I unknowingly began humming it."

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, the Bhojpuri star who is the BJP candidate, has also been questioning SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav's connection with Azamgarh.

"Azamgarh mein Ahir paida na holan ka ho" (Are there no local Yadavs in Azamgarh who could have been given SP tickets)," he asked musically.

SP candidate and former Badaun MP, Dharmendra Yadav, belongs to Sefai in Etawah.

Bhojpuri stars like Manoj Tiwari (also a BJP MP) and Pawan Singh have also come up with their own ditties that are gaining popularity beyond the elections.

Azamgarh
Lok Sabha elections
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

