Babasaheb Bhimarao Ambedkar statue vandalised in Rishikesh

A statue of Babasaheb Bhimarao Ambedkar was vandalised here, sparking a protest by locals, police said on Thursday.

People were irked to find that a book representing the Indian Constitution was missing from the statue's hand on late Wednesday evening, he said.

As the news of vandalism spread, locals gathered at the Ambedkar Chowk and created a ruckus demanding immediate action against the culprits, Kotwali inspector in charge Ritesh Shah said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons and the police had a tough time pacifying the agitated crowd, he added.

Citizens also met Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai on Thursday to submit a memorandum to her demanding stern action against those responsible for the vandalism.

The Mayor condemned the incident and asked the assistant city commissioner to file a report on behalf of the municipal corporation at the Kotwali.