Bajrang Dal members 'harass' couples on Valentine's Day

Bajrang Dal activists booked for harassing couples on Valentine's Day in Agra: Police

This is a western culture which is flourishing in India but it will not be allowed to flourish here, an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal said

  • Feb 15 2022, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 01:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Agra police on Monday booked some members of a right-wing outfit for allegedly harassing couples in public places on the occasion of Valentine's Day, officials said.

Agra DIG-SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said an FIR was registered after it came to light that the Bajrang Dal members had harassed boys and girls in the city. “Some boys and girls were sitting in the Paliwal Park under Hariparvat police station limits.

Some Bajrang Dal workers reached there and misbehaved with them. A case has been lodged at the local police station and legal action is being taken,” Singh said on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the right-wing outfit's activists, including women, had reached the park where they rounded up young boys and girls in their opposition to the Valentine's Day celebration, videos surfacing on social media purportedly revealed.

The video showed a woman activist wearing saffron stole around her neck catching hold of a girl in a school uniform and checking her identity card and asking her to call her parents.

“This is a western culture which is flourishing in India but it will not be allowed to flourish here. Yesterday we had hung Valentine (referring to an effigy of St Valentine which was hung by the outfit members in Agra on Sunday),” Avtar Singh Gill, who identified himself as an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal, told reporters.

He urged the Sanatan Dharma followers to question such Hindu boys and girls not only on Valentine's Day but every day when they see such couples in public in order to save Hindutva. Taj Mahal, considered a symbol of love and among the wonders of the world, is also located in Agra in Uttar Pradesh. 

