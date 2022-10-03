Bank manager escapes unhurt in J&K terror attack

Bank manager escapes unhurt in Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

Police sources said terrorists fired at the manager of a regional rural bank in the Goshbugh area of Baramulla district

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 03 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A bank manager escaped unhurt in a terrorist attack on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police sources said terrorists fired at the manager of a regional rural bank in the Goshbugh area of Baramulla district.

The non-local bank manager identified as Vivek Kumar did not suffer any injury.

"Investigation has started into the incident," sources said.

