Bank manager escapes unhurt in Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

A bank manager escaped unhurt in a terrorist attack on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Police sources said terrorists fired at the manager of a regional rural bank in the Goshbugh area of Baramulla district.
The non-local bank manager identified as Vivek Kumar did not suffer any injury.
"Investigation has started into the incident," sources said.
