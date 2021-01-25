Bathinda reels at 0.7 deg C as minimum temperature drops at many places in Punjab & Haryana; fog reduces visibility

Bathinda reeled under a piercing cold at 0.7 degrees Celsius as minimum temperatures on Monday dropped below normal at many places in Punjab and Haryana.

A thick blanket of fog again engulfed most places in the state in the morning, reducing visibility levels, Meteorological Department officials here said.

After hovering above normal limits for a few days, the night temperatures dropped again.

Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab while Faridkot, too, shivered at a low of 2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar also braved the chill recording a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Adampur and Halwara settled at 6.2 degrees, 6.5 degrees and 6.3 degrees, respectively. Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.7 degrees. However, Patiala and Gurdaspur recorded above normal minimums at 10.6 degrees and 10.9 degrees, respectively.

Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana recording a low of 4.2 degrees, while Narnaul, too, experienced the chill at 4.3 degrees.

Sirsa (5.1 degrees C), Rohtak (7.6 degrees) and Bhiwani (7.8 degrees) also experienced a cold night.

However, minimum temperatures at Ambala (9.6 degrees) and Karnal (9 degrees above normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also recorded above normal minimum tempature.

Meanwhile, a MeT official said that cold weather conditions also prevailed at most places in the two states including Chandigarh during the day.