'Betrayed lovers' unite to kill woman in Uttar Pradesh

Each one of them thought that he was the only man in her life but that was only until all of them chanced to meet each other and the result was horrific.

Police in Lucknow's Rahimabad locality cracked the murder of a lady nurse and arrested three persons, including a doctor, on charges of allegedly conspiring to kill her.

According to the police sources here, the body of the woman was found by the side of the railway tracks near Goswa village, about 45 kilometres from here, last month.

Also Read | Four sentenced for life by Uttar Pradesh court in murder case

A senior police official said on Sunday that the investigation revealed that three youths, one of whom was a doctor at a private hospital, had been in touch with the woman, who also worked as a trainee nurse at another private hospital.

During the interrogation, the three accused admitted to killing the woman, the official said. ''Each one of them thought he was the only man in her life...later they came to know that all of them were in her life,'' the official added.

Also Read | Head constable, pregnant wife shot at in Delhi's Burari area

Police said that the three then conspired to kill the woman. As part of the conspiracy, one of them called the unsuspecting woman to meet him at an orchard where the other two were also present.

The accused persons strangled the woman to death and later dumped her body near the railway tracks. ''We have the call records of the three accused persons and also their WhatsApp chats in which they discussed plans to kill the woman,'' the official said.