Betul cops make Covid-19 violators watch awareness film

Betul
  • Apr 05 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 16:43 ist
A policeman chasing Covid-19 lockdown violators. Credit: PTI photo

Several people moving about without any valid reason amid Covid-19 restrictions in Ganj police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Betul were made to watch an animation film on the outbreak to create awareness among them, an official said on Monday.

Lockdown was imposed in Betul, bordering Maharashtra, on April 2 and it was in force till 6am on Monday, he said.

"Those found loitering in the area without any valid reason were made to watch an animation film about Covid-19 awareness. These people were made to take an oath that they would not come out of their houses needlessly amid outbreak restrictions," Ganj police station in charge Praveen Kumar Kumre said.

In the last 24 hours, Betul district has seen 63 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally here to 4,965, including 83 deaths, a health official said.

It stands at ninth place among MP's 52 districts as far as Covid-19 numbers are concerned, he added. 

