Bhopal's COVID-19 tally at 50 as 9 more test positive

The COVID-19 count in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh touched 50 on Monday with nine more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, a state public relations official said.
Among the nine fresh cases are seven health department staffers, he said.
Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here
During the past one week, among those who have been infected with the coronavirus in the MP capital are two Indian Administrative Service officers in the health departnment, including its principal secretary.
Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks
Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long
'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'
'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'
Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm
No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy
Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’