Bhopal's COVID-19 tally at 50 as 9 more test positive

Bhopal's COVID-19 tally at 50 as 9 more test positive

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 06 2020, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 14:48 ist
People gather at PCC headquarters to collect food packets amid a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The COVID-19 count in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh touched 50 on Monday with nine more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, a state public relations official said.

Among the nine fresh cases are seven health department staffers, he said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

During the past one week, among those who have been infected with the coronavirus in the MP capital are two Indian Administrative Service officers in the health departnment, including its principal secretary. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 