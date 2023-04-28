Baghel slams BJP after K'taka MLA calls Sonia vishkanya

Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP after Karnataka MLA's ‘vishkanya’ jibe at Sonia Gandhi

Asked about Kharge’s snake remark against the PM, Baghel said the Congress president has 'withdrawn' it

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Apr 28 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 15:55 ist
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: [PTI File Photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after an MLA from the saffron party in Karnataka called Sonia Gandhi a “vishkanya”.

Talking to reporters here, Baghel said, “It appears that the BJP has the right to speak against others, but if anyone speaks about them then there is a problem.”

The Congress has demanded the expulsion of the BJP leader, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, asserting that his remarks are the “worst kind” of sacrilege and abuse against Gandhi at the “instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai”.

“The modus operandi of BJP is clear. They target Sonia Gandhi every time. Their (BJP) national leaders have made baseless remarks against her (Sonia Gandhi) several times,” CM Baghel said.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: BJP state president slams Kharge over 'poisonous snake' remark

The “vishkanya” jibe against Gandhi by Yatnal, who is the Bijapur MLA and former minister, at a poll rally came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a “poisonous snake”.

Campaigning in Karnataka for the May 10 assembly polls is in full swing and the Congress seeks to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power.

“The country wants to know what PM Narendra Modi and (home minister) Amit Shah have to say now,” said Baghel, adding that Congress workers in Chhattisgarh were considering filing a police complaint.

Asked about Kharge’s snake remark against the PM, Baghel said the Congress president has “withdrawn” it.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhupesh Baghel
BJP
Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

 