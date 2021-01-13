Biting cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest

Bhiwani and Sirsa reeled under cold conditions at 2.8 and 3.4 degrees Celsius, respectively

  Jan 13 2021
  updated: Jan 13 2021
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with Narnaul being the coldest place in both the states at 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of three notches below the normal. Hisar was the another place where the mercury settled below the 2 degrees Celsius-mark. It registered a minimum temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal.

Among other places in the state, Ambala, Karnal and Rohtak experienced cold conditions at 7.8, 6.5 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

Bhiwani and Sirsa reeled under cold conditions at 2.8 and 3.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala registered their respective minimums at 3.5, 3.8 and 6.4 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees below the normal.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur settled at 9.2, 3.4, 3.6, 3.2, 4 and 8.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many places, including Bhiwani, Sirsa and Bathinda in the morning.

