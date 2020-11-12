BJP blames Congress for Grand Alliance's loss in Bihar

UP Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Anand Swaroop Shukla has taken a potshot at the Congress, holding it responsible for the defeat of the Grand Alliance in Bihar Assembly elections.

He said the people of Bihar have given a befitting reply to those who wanted to revive "casteism, corruption, 'jungle raj' and family politics" in the state.

For latest updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on DH, click here

"Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took 70 seats but his party could win only 19. The entire credit for the defeat of Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD goes to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi," Shukla told reporters on Wednesday night.

To a question on senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remark that Nitish Kumar should leave the BJP and back RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shukla said some people are still living in a dreamland.

Meanwhile, former national president of BJP Kisan Morcha and Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast said the Bihar Assembly election results were as per the expectations.

The results are the realisation of the slogan "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai", he added.