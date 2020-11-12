BJP blames Congress for Grand Alliance's loss in Bihar

BJP blames Congress for Grand Alliance's loss in Bihar

People of Bihar have given a befitting reply to those who wanted to revive "casteism, corruption, 'jungle raj' and family politics," he said

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Nov 12 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 13:43 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

UP Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Anand Swaroop Shukla has taken a potshot at the Congress, holding it responsible for the defeat of the Grand Alliance in Bihar Assembly elections.

He said the people of Bihar have given a befitting reply to those who wanted to revive "casteism, corruption, 'jungle raj' and family politics" in the state.

For latest updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on DH, click here

"Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took 70 seats but his party could win only 19. The entire credit for the defeat of Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD goes to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi," Shukla told reporters on Wednesday night.

To a question on senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remark that Nitish Kumar should leave the BJP and back RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shukla said some people are still living in a dreamland.

Meanwhile, former national president of BJP Kisan Morcha and Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast said the Bihar Assembly election results were as per the expectations.

The results are the realisation of the slogan "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai", he added. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Grand Alliance
BJP
NDA
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Digvijay Singh
Nitish Kumar
RJD
Tejashwi Yadav

What's Brewing

Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

'Seed Bombs’ to celebrate this Deepavali the green way

'Seed Bombs’ to celebrate this Deepavali the green way

How the dream of Hong Kong democracy was dimmed

How the dream of Hong Kong democracy was dimmed

Trump still has 70 days to wreak havoc around the world

Trump still has 70 days to wreak havoc around the world

What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?

What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?

You'll have to pay for more Google Photos storage soon

You'll have to pay for more Google Photos storage soon

 