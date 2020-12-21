BJP leader claims Yogi Adityanath didn't trust UP Police to handle Hathras rape case: Report

After the CBI filed its charge sheet in the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, a BJP leader has said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not trust the state police in its handling of the case.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided the CBI should take over the case. He also did not trust that police will do their job well. It's not like all police officers are good... Right from day 1, Yogi Adityanath has been with the family," UP Minister of State for Labour Sunil Bharala told NDTV.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the four men accused of the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

After nearly two months of the probe, the agency concluded in its final report that the accused — Sandeep, Ravi, Luv Kush and Ramu — allegedly gang-raped and murdered the woman when she had gone to the fields to collect fodder on September 14, they said.

The Dalit woman, allegedly raped by four upper-caste men, died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Her body was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

