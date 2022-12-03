BJP targets Congress govt over Sikar killings

BJP targets Congress govt over Sikar killings, says no rule of law in Rajasthan

Notorious gangster Raje Theth was shot dead at the gate of his house in Sikar in broad daylight

PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 03 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 21:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty/AFP Photos

The opposition BJP attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over the double murder case in Sikar on Saturday, saying there is no rule of law in the state as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is focused only on saving his chair.

Notorious gangster Raje Theth was shot dead at the gate of his house on Piprali road in Sikar in broad daylight. Another man who had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching centre also died in the firing.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra condemned the incident and hoped that the police would restore the confidence of the common people by arresting the accused.

The BJP targeted the government over the incident.

"The review of law and order by the chief minister, who is also the home minister, is only limited to clicking photographs. He does not have any concrete action plan to strengthen law and order nor is he concerned about the safety of the people of the state,” BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted.

He said the chief minister should resign on moral grounds.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the murder of notorious gangster Raju Theth in Sikar in a gang war raises a question mark on the law and order situation in the state.

He said the Shekhawati area today has become a place of refuge for criminals where gangsters are challenging the police by committing murders openly and confessing it on social media.

Rathore said the police administration seems helpless.

"On one hand there is open firing, murders, gang wars, extortions and the common people are forced to live under fear and on the other hand the government has left the security of the people to the hands of the criminals and is engaged in the hospitality of Rahul Gandhi and Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Rathore said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening. 

India News
BJP
Congress 
Crime
murder
Rajasthan

