BJP workers protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 18:51 ist
BJP leaders and supporters stage a protest near the Pakistan High Commission. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP stages protest near Pakistan High Commission over Bilawal Bhutto's remarks

Scores of BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Pakistan High Commission here on Friday over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters also demanded an apology for Bhutto's 'insensible' remarks.

The protesters held BJP flags and placards some of which read: 'Pakistan aukaat ma aao and Maafi mango' (Pakistan stay in your limits and apologise) and 'Pakistan hosh mein aayo' (Wake up Pakistan).

Lashing out at Bhutto for his personal remark against Modi, a party leader said, "We condemn Bhutto's remarks. How could he use such a language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should always remember that his grandfather begged India for forgiveness.

"Pakistan should be thrown out of the United Nations for attacking the Indian leader. They harbour terrorists," said a party leader.

Another leader said Bhutto should not have used such words for Indian leaders.

"We won't tolerate such insensible statement against our leader. Pakistan should apologise," said Tahir Khan.

Bhutto made the comments following India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting. 

